Dublin café launches new foodie venture and it's flippin' great

Pancakes all day, erry'day.

I've always been a firm believer in the fact that just as a dog is not just for Christmas, pancakes are not just for Pancake Tuesday. A belief that I seem to share with the Network café team, as they've just launched a new venture and it is riiiiiiiight up my alley.

Revealing details of the new project, staff shared some photos of their famous pancakes over on Instagram, explaining:

"Super excited to launch this new concept on @deliveroo !

"Our pancakes got such a good reaction on Pancake Tuesday, we decided that pancakes shouldn’t just be for Pancake Tuesdays, they should be everyday [sic]."

Giving customers four different versions to choose from, so far options include the following:

vanilla mascarpone pancakes

banoffee pancakes

bacon and scrambled eggs pancakes

Along with a very intriguing mystery special which you can DM the team about on Instagram or order blindly and see what ya get when it arrives.

In further good news, you can also grab one of their delish iced lattes to accompany our pancake order online too - available in both one and two-litre sizes so you never find yourself without a steady supply of caffeine to hand.

Pancakes + iced coffees = happiness.

Header image via Instagram/Tuesdays

