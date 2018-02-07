Dublin Is Getting A Gin And Tonic Club And We're VERY Excited

Clubs are a great way to meet other people, whether they're based around films, books...or gin.

That's why a new gin and tonic club at the Dublin Bar Academy in Smithfield has really sparked our interest.

Sample local and international gins, paired with Poacher's Well Irish tonic waters, as you hear all about their history and how they are made.

The first session will take place on Thursday 22 at 6.30pm and the club will continue monthly after that.

For €30 you get four premium gin and tonics and a goody bag!

Find out more and book your place here.

