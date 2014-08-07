Feature Food and Drink

Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside

You'll never go wrong with a meal from one of these spots

Can’t decide where to go for dinner tonight? We’ve been there more times than we can count, which is why we’ve put together a go-to list of reliable spots where we’ve never had a bad meal that we keep going back to again and again. Read on and be inspired…

1. The Pigeon House, Clontarf

Their dinner menu is short but sweet and you’re guaranteed a great meal if you go here. Their Angus smoked beef burger is delish and don’t even get us started on their unreal brunch menu.

2. McHugh’s Wine & Dine, Raheny

This neighbourhood restaurant has never led me wrong over the years and their early bird menu is a steal at €22 for two courses. If you do decide on this place, you’ve got to try their chicken wings.

3. La Gustosa, Bayside

The wood-fired pizzas in this new local spot are perfectly thin and crispy with deliciously simple toppings to match. They don’t have an alcohol license at the moment but it means you can BYOB for a cheap and cheerful evening.

4. Moloughney's, Clontarf

Just around the corner from the Clontarf seafront, Moloughney’s has a great neighbourhood vibe about it. They do some nice deals too, with a €24 early bird menu and dinner for two with a bottle of wine for €70.

5. The Woollen Mills, Lower Ormond Quay

This is the one spot I always bring family and friends visiting from outside Dublin or abroad. They’ve got a great little roof terrace and it's right next to the Ha'penny bridge for those tourist brownie points. Plus, as the sister restaurant of The Winding Stair next door, they know how to do good food.

6. Gourmet Food Parlour, Santry

One of the new local instalments from the Gourmet Food Parlour team, it does not disappoint. They’ve got an amazing early bird menu seven days a week, with two courses and a glass of wine for just €23. Try their steak now and thank us later.

7. Pho Viet, Parnell Street

You can’t beat a bowl of pho as the weather starts to turn a bit colder and Pho Viet is one of my go-to places for authentic Vietnamese food. It might look like a no-fuss kinda place but the chicken Pho with fresh veggies is hard to beat.

8. Deja Vu, Malahide

This café and restaurant has a cute Parisian feel to it and is a hit with locals and tourists alike. The perfect place to stop in for lunch or dinner after a wander around the marina.

9. Restaurant 104, Drumcondra

You might remember this local favourite as the Cheese Pantry, though in recent years the management have rebranded themselves as Restaurant 104 with a menu that still appeals to the masses.

Order the Cashel blue cheese tagliatelle and you'll never look back.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

