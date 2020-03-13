Close

  • Dublin restaurant offering free meals to doctors and nurses

Dublin restaurant offering free meals to doctors and nurses

By Darragh Murphy

March 13, 2020 at 2:21pm

A popular Dublin restaurant has generously offered to hold a table for nurses and doctors for free meals throughout the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Vintage Kitchen on Poolbeg Street will offer free lunch and dinner to doctors and nurses, who are working tirelessly to contain Covid-19 and treat patients.

Chef Sean Drugan revealed the kind gesture on Friday morning in the hope of rewarding the fantastic efforts of emergency healthcare professionals.

"From Wednesday 18th of March I am keeping a table of two for nurses and doctors to avail of free lunch and dinner," a statement on Sean's Twitter reads.

"I will do this as long as I can and when we are open which is Tuesday to Saturday normally. Our times opening are 12 for lunch, last orders 2.15. Dinner 5.30/6pm or 8.30.

"It is first come based so that means reserving through me via Twitter DM or if you don't have Twitter, [email protected]

"People have different stresses in their life and maybe as a nurse or doctor you can nominate a fellow colleague whom you may think needs it more than you.

"I am doing this for the next few weeks and will review on the 29th of March. If any other restaurant wants to use this statement, please do. Best wishes to all and a healthy future and better sense of community."

