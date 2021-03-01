Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant Pickle shares lovely message in celebration of fifth birthday

By Sarah Finnan

March 1, 2021 at 3:52pm

Share:

Celebrating five years in business, staff at popular Indian restaurant Pickle on Camden Street said they have much to be thankful for. 

Another Dublin restaurant has fallen victim to a lockdown birthday... and while it's probably not the celebration they had envisioned for their fifth year in business, the Pickle team have proven that they still have lots to smile about.

Sharing "a little throwback" to mark the occasion, owners accompanied it with a heartfelt message of thanks to all those who have supported them over the course of the past five years.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US. A little throwback to celebrate our 5th birthday! We’re so thankful to all our wonderful friends and guests that have supported us over the last five years and we can’t wait until we can celebrate with you all in person."

Counting down the days until they can welcome patrons back inside, the team plans to continue keeping busy firing out takeaway orders until then. Home to any number of authentic Indian eats, it's also where you'll find some of Dublin's best chicken wings according to one former Lovin team member. You can read more on that here.

Header image via Instagram/Pickle Restaurant 

READ NEXT: La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

Share:

Latest articles

These are the eight Bank of Ireland branches in Dublin that are set to close

La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

Gardaí called to Dublin Zoo to assist zookeepers with some monkey business

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend

You may also love

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend

Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

Eight tasty things to eat this weekend

Jules Mak shows us how to make perfect Potstickers at home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.