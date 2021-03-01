Dublin restaurant Pickle shares lovely message in celebration of fifth birthday

Celebrating five years in business, staff at popular Indian restaurant Pickle on Camden Street said they have much to be thankful for.

Another Dublin restaurant has fallen victim to a lockdown birthday... and while it's probably not the celebration they had envisioned for their fifth year in business, the Pickle team have proven that they still have lots to smile about.

Sharing "a little throwback" to mark the occasion, owners accompanied it with a heartfelt message of thanks to all those who have supported them over the course of the past five years.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US. A little throwback to celebrate our 5th birthday! We’re so thankful to all our wonderful friends and guests that have supported us over the last five years and we can’t wait until we can celebrate with you all in person."

Counting down the days until they can welcome patrons back inside, the team plans to continue keeping busy firing out takeaway orders until then. Home to any number of authentic Indian eats, it's also where you'll find some of Dublin's best chicken wings according to one former Lovin team member. You can read more on that here.

Header image via Instagram/Pickle Restaurant