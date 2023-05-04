Dublin restaurant voted 27th in the Top Pizza Europa awards

We're all going to want a pizza this now.

Dublin pizza restaurant Little Pyg has won the award for best pizza in Ireland, as well as coming 27th at the Top Pizza Europa Awards, which were held in Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Little Pyg is the only the restaurant-bar in Ireland that serves Michelin Guide pizzas, so their winning of these awards should come as no surprise; last summer the Real Housewives of New Jersey even dined there.

After accepting the award for best Pizza in Ireland in Barcelona last night, Little Pyg owner, Paul McGlade Jnr said:

Advertisement

“It's a tremendous honour to receive this prestigious award and a testament to the dedication of our team that work so hard to create the best pizzas in Ireland, every day. I'm delighted for the team as a lot of hard work and dedication has happened over the last 3 years since we launched Little Pyg. Winning this Best in Ireland award, judged by some of Italy’s top food critics, means so much to us.” "The key to our pizza success is simple: we import the best produce from Italy and are very passionate about what we do. We also offer unbeatable prices for the quality of food we offer."

Little Pyg does 2 for €30 pizzas on a daily basis, and you can book a table on their website.

Dough Bros, based in Galway, got an honourable mention as an excellent pizzeria in Ireland as well. They have previously been honoured by the awards, achieving the 21st best pizza in Europe back in 2020.

Header images via RKPR

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Griolladh are bringing their cheese to Central Plaza with new location

- 5 Dublin markets to check out in May

- The 20 most popular visitor attractions in Ireland in 2022