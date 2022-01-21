Firebyrd to launch All You Can Eat Wings on Mondays

If this isn't the perfect cure for the Monday blues, we don't know what is.

Mondays, for better or worse, are always a little bit rough. The weekend is over, and you're as far as you can be from the next one. One way to get over a case of the Mondays is to plan something fun to see you through the day. Firebyrd will now open on Mondays, for a very special reason: All You Can Wings. That's right people, bottomless chicken wings. Of a Monday. What a treat.

This event is for people who dine-in only. You can email Firebyrd to book your place for an intense session of chicken wing scarfing. So no matter how bad your Monday was, or how much the Sunday fear tries to cripple you over a new work week, all you can eat wings is bound to lessen the blow a little.

Firebyrd specialises in Nashville hot chicken and is based in Ranelagh.

Header image via Instagram/firebyrddublin

