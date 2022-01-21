Firebyrd to launch All You Can Eat Wings on Mondays

By Katy Thornton

January 21, 2022 at 10:32am

Share:

If this isn't the perfect cure for the Monday blues, we don't know what is.

Mondays, for better or worse, are always a little bit rough. The weekend is over, and you're as far as you can be from the next one. One way to get over a case of the Mondays is to plan something fun to see you through the day. Firebyrd will now open on Mondays, for a very special reason: All You Can Wings. That's right people, bottomless chicken wings. Of a Monday. What a treat.

This event is for people who dine-in only. You can email Firebyrd to book your place for an intense session of chicken wing scarfing. So no matter how bad your Monday was, or how much the Sunday fear tries to cripple you over a new work week, all you can eat wings is bound to lessen the blow a little.

Firebyrd specialises in Nashville hot chicken and is based in Ranelagh.

Header image via Instagram/firebyrddublin

READ ON: The Jar is back offering Bottomless Pizza

Share:

Latest articles

The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between

The Jar is back offering Bottomless Pizza

There's a new Italian coming to South William Street this weekend

REVIEW: Spending the night with the Beckett Locke

You may also love

The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between

The Jar is back offering Bottomless Pizza

Six By Nico set to launch its new Once Upon a Time menu in February

Camerino Bakery's pop-up is set to reopen in Kilmainham