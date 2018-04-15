Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today

Forget about brunch – the only thing that's of any use on a grim rainy Sunday such as today is gathering a group of mates and going for a full slap-up roast dinner.

Succulent meats slathered in gravy, crispy roast spuds and heaps and heaps of red wine? Ideal.

Here's five spots to hit up today that won't disappoint:

1. The Exchequer — City Centre

Order in advance and choose between chicken, pork of beef.

They do deals with a bottle of wine thrown in and have amazing cocktails and craft beers to wash it all down with.

2. The Old Spot — Bath Ave, D4

A really excellent gastro pub where the food is absolutely outstanding.

You can go for either the beef or the chicken for two people and, if you ask nicely, they'll even do it for one person.

3. Brookwood — Baggot Street

Known as one of the best steak houses in Dublin, they really start to shine on a Sunday when they focus on roast Sunday beef.

Great value and a wonderful experience.

4. Fire — Dawson Street

A gorgeous room that has been majorly revamped, the portions here are absolutely amazing and when the food begins to arrive at the table it feels like you're about to tuck into a huge Roman style feast.

5. The Butcher Grill — Ranelagh

We all know that they serve world class steaks here and a recent addition to the weekend offering is a roast Sunday lunch that is as good as it gets.

Everything is amazing, but its all about the sides here. Try them all.

