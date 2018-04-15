Feature Food and Drink

Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today

Tip: make sure to arrive hungry

Shutterstock 1010994409

Forget about brunch – the only thing that's of any use on a grim rainy Sunday such as today is gathering a group of mates and going for a full slap-up roast dinner. 

Succulent meats slathered in gravy, crispy roast spuds and heaps and heaps of red wine? Ideal. 

Here's five spots to hit up today that won't disappoint: 

1. The Exchequer — City Centre 

Order in advance and choose between chicken, pork of beef. 

They do deals with a bottle of wine thrown in and have amazing cocktails and craft beers to wash it all down with.

Timthumb

2. The Old Spot — Bath Ave, D4

A really excellent gastro pub where the food is absolutely outstanding. 

You can go for either the beef or the chicken for two people and, if you ask nicely, they'll even do it for one person. 

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 15 43 00

3. Brookwood — Baggot Street

Known as one of the best steak houses in Dublin, they really start to shine on a Sunday when they focus on roast Sunday beef. 

Great value and a wonderful experience.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 15 47 07

4. Fire — Dawson Street

gorgeous room that has been majorly revamped, the portions here are absolutely amazing and when the food begins to arrive at the table it feels like you're about to tuck into a huge Roman style feast.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 15 49 48

5. The Butcher Grill — Ranelagh

We all know that they serve world class steaks here and a recent addition to the weekend offering is a roast Sunday lunch that is as good as it gets. 

Everything is amazing, but its all about the sides here. Try them all.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 15 38 12

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

