Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts In Dublin Today

Get yourself down to Krispy Kreme and bag a free doughnut for today only.

The Blanchardstown store is giving customers a free Original Glazed doughnut in celebration of National Doughnut Day today.

Really, what better way is there to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with free doughnuts?

To claim yours, you’ll need to download a voucher here and say the password: “I believe the world is shaped like a doughnut.”

It’s limited to one per person for today only, so make sure you don’t miss out.

