Gigi Hadid reckons Dairy Milk chocolate is 'best frozen' and she may be onto something

Gigi Hadid was the lucky recipient of a big slab of Dairy Milk chocolate over the weekend.

Irish people have a love affair with Dairy Milk chocolate... as, it seems, does supermodel Gigi Hadid, who shared her love for the chocolatey treat with followers over on Instagram.

The lucky recipient of a lovely surprise from boyfriend Zayn Malik's mother, Gigi shared a video of the gift to her Instagram story writing:

"DELIVERY! She knows @mammamalik, my fave, thank u."

By far one of the nation's favourite chocolate brands, Hadid's bar of choice is the Marvellous Creations Jelly Popping Candy (Fruit & Nut has my heart, but that's neither here nor there).

However, unlike most of us - who tend to tuck into the treat while necking a strong cuppa tea - Gigi seems to think that it's best enjoyed fresh out of the freezer. I have yet to try a frozen Dairy Milk bar but if that's not reason enough for me to stock up on my next grocery trip, I don't know what is. Time to test her theory out, full review to follow.

What do you reckon - is Gigi onto something?