Hatch has officially opened its new cafe in Blackrock.
I, for one, am very excited about this.
I've said it many times before, but Hatch is one of my favorite cafes around and to have a second one is great news.
The original cafe lies in Glasthule and it's always packed. Not in a bad way, though.
You're happy to stand in a little line watching all the dogs pass in and out.
After announcing the news that they will be moving into Blackrock during the lockdown, it's now official.
Today, they opened the doors for the first time right on the Main Street in the heart of the village.
Head down for some delicious 3FE coffee and maybe a little snack.
