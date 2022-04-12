Have you ever wondered what a spice bag Easter egg would taste like?

No we hadn't either, but such a thing does actually exist, for a limited time only.

If Sunday Roasts aren't your thing this Easter, why not go for a festive takeaway instead? But what takeaway possibly encompasses the Easter tradition? Well it would seem Saba To Go has just the thing for you; with every spice bag you order over the weekend, you'll also be sent out a Spicy Bag Easter egg. Yes, you read that correctly. A Spice Bag Easter egg. Wonders never cease.

Saba To Go have teamed up with Deliveroo and L’Art Du Chocolat to create this absolutely wild Easter egg. The spice bag Easter egg comprises of rich chocolate, fiery chillies, salt crystals, mounted on a spicy ganache of spice bag flavouring. This one of a kind egg will only be available to those who order a spice bag from Saba through Deliveroo in the next few days, while stocks last.

Nicolas Bateau, chocolatier and co-founder of L’art Du Chocolat, says this of the quirky collaboration:

"“It’s not everyday you’re challenged with turning an Irish takeaway classic into a knockout easter egg. It’s been a delight working with Deliveroo on this weird and wonderful egg and we hope Saba’s spice bag devotees enjoy it as much as we do.”

Surely there's only one place you'll be ordering your spice bag from this weekend? You can avail of this deal from Saba To Go in Dundrum, Deansgrange, Baggot Street, and Rathmines by ordering through Deliveroo.

