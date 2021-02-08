Close

Here's where you'll get this insane Baileys Irish Cream Cruffin in Dublin

By Brian Dillon

February 8, 2021 at 1:37pm

Yes, you read that right: A Baileys Irish Cream Cruffin in Dublin. Where will you find it? In Goats Gruff at Strawberry Hall, Dublin 20.

Because Medialuna Croissanterie has returned to provide the food truck with this ideal winter treat. It's safe to say I'm fairly jealous of anyone who has this within their 5k radius.

The indulgent concoction will be available from Wednesdays to Sundays every week. But, there is a limited amount so if it's a culinary experience you want to enjoy, I'd get there sooner rather than later.

The pastries aren't the only thing drawing foodies to this spot. Goats Gruff also serves up a class range of wood-fired pizzas (pre-order only), sandwiches and coffee. Their Zachy Baby pizza with san morzano tomatoes, fresh fior di latte, parma ham and balsamic glaze looks absolutely divine.

To find out more, check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

