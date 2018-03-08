Food and Drink

Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards

Have you ever been to any of these pubs, cafés or Restaurants?

Food Oscars

The first of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, on Wednesday night where 165 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

Over 550 people attended the Leinster Regional Final on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named. 

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Leinster’s counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant. 

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

Here are some of the winners:

Carlow:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Clink Boutique Hotel
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Clashganny House Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Rachel's Garden Café at Arboretum Garden Centre
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Pimento
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Bombay Diner
Best Restaurant Manager - Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe Bistro
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Mimosa Bar de Tapas
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Carpe Diem
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Caffé 500
Best Customer Service - Mimosa Bar de Tapas
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Dinn Rí Hotel
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice -Plum Tree Bistro at Woodford Dolmen Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Barrows Keep
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Alan Foley at The Step House Hotel
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Sha-Roe Bistro
  

Kildare:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Ballymore Inn
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Beetroot Healthy Food
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Oak Alley Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Best Restaurant Manager - Barbara Snela of Novak's Restaurant 
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - The K Club
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Boyle's Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - L'Art du Chocolat
Best Customer Service - Red Torch Ginger
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Hartes of Kildare
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Linden Tree at Carton House Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - LaBrasserie
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - James Sheridan at Canteen Restaurant
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar

Kilkenny:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Kernel Bar & Kitchen
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Langton House Hotel
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Rive Gauche
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Indique
Best Restaurant Manager - Milko Mihaylov of Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Ristorante Rinuccini
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Billy Byrnes Bar and Guesthouse
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Cakeface Patisserie
Best Customer Service - Ristorante Rinuccini
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Left Bank
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Kernal Bar And Kitchen
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Ken Harker at Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Campagne
 

Laois:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Kelly's Steakhouse
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Ballyfin Demesne
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Treacy's Bar and Restaurant
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Pantry
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Mayur Indian Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager - James Moloughney of Castle Durrow
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Batoni’s
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Morrissey's Pub
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Kelly Lou Café and Cakery
Best Customer Service - Roundwood House
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Bog Road
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Ballyfin Demesne
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Mueller & O' Connell Bakery
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Batoni’s
 

Longford:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Aubergine Gallery Café
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Tus Nua Steakhouse & Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Jac-O-Bites Café
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Spice India Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager - Lorna Halligan of Nine Arches Restaurant
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Skelly's Bar
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Edward J Valentines Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Macs Shack
Best Customer Service - Dillon's Bar & Bistro
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Rustic Inn
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Nine Arches Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Robert Groot Koerkamp of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - VM Restaurant at Viewmount House
 

Louth:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Goose Restaurant and Wine Bar
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Dine at Dundalk Golf Club
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Bare Food Company
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Tamarind Indian Cuisine
Best Restaurant Manager - Michael Hulme of Eno' Bar & Grill
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Ghan House
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Russell's Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Strandfield Café
Best Customer Service - Monasterboice Inn
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Lennons Gastro Pub
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Scholars Townhouse Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Goose Restaurant and Wine Bar
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Gary Harvey 
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Bay Tree Restaurant & Belvedere House
 

Meath:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Spire Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - La Bucca Ratoath
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Zucchini's Restaurant
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Copper and Spices
Best Restaurant Manager - Justine Norton of The Central Navan
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Boyle's of Slane
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Avoca Dunboyne
Best Customer Service - The Station House Hotel
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Lime Kiln Gastropub
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Gandon Room Restaurant at Slane Castle 
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Andrew Power at Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Cinnamon Garden Indian Restaurant

You can find a full list of winners on Irish Restaurant Awards Twitter page

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Dublin Food Restaurant Cafe Pub
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant
PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant
This Hidden Little Cocktail Bar Is The Ideal Spot For Midweek Drinks
This Hidden Little Cocktail Bar Is The Ideal Spot For Midweek Drinks
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day
All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Best News Ever: Brunch Meets Hip Hop Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: Brunch Meets Hip Hop Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
Dublin

People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Entertainment

The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
What's On

Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
What's On

Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin