Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards

The first of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, on Wednesday night where 165 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

Over 550 people attended the Leinster Regional Final on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Leinster’s counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

Here are some of the winners:

Carlow:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Clink Boutique Hotel

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Clashganny House Restaurant

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Rachel's Garden Café at Arboretum Garden Centre

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Pimento

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Bombay Diner

Best Restaurant Manager - Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe Bistro

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Mimosa Bar de Tapas

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Carpe Diem

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Caffé 500

Best Customer Service - Mimosa Bar de Tapas

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Dinn Rí Hotel

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice -Plum Tree Bistro at Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Barrows Keep

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Alan Foley at The Step House Hotel

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Sha-Roe Bistro



Kildare:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Ballymore Inn

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Beetroot Healthy Food

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Oak Alley Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Best Restaurant Manager - Barbara Snela of Novak's Restaurant

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - The K Club

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Boyle's Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy - L'Art du Chocolat

Best Customer Service - Red Torch Ginger

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Hartes of Kildare

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Linden Tree at Carton House Hotel

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - LaBrasserie

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - James Sheridan at Canteen Restaurant

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar

Kilkenny:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Kernel Bar & Kitchen

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Langton House Hotel

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Rive Gauche

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Indique

Best Restaurant Manager - Milko Mihaylov of Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Ristorante Rinuccini

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Billy Byrnes Bar and Guesthouse

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Cakeface Patisserie

Best Customer Service - Ristorante Rinuccini

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Left Bank

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Kernal Bar And Kitchen

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Ken Harker at Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Campagne



Laois:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Kelly's Steakhouse

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Ballyfin Demesne

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Treacy's Bar and Restaurant

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Pantry

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Mayur Indian Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager - James Moloughney of Castle Durrow

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Batoni’s

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Morrissey's Pub

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Kelly Lou Café and Cakery

Best Customer Service - Roundwood House

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Bog Road

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Ballyfin Demesne

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Mueller & O' Connell Bakery

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Batoni’s



Longford:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Aubergine Gallery Café

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Tus Nua Steakhouse & Restaurant

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Jac-O-Bites Café

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Spice India Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager - Lorna Halligan of Nine Arches Restaurant

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Skelly's Bar

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Edward J Valentines Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Macs Shack

Best Customer Service - Dillon's Bar & Bistro

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Rustic Inn

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Nine Arches Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Robert Groot Koerkamp of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - VM Restaurant at Viewmount House



Louth:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Goose Restaurant and Wine Bar

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Dine at Dundalk Golf Club

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Bare Food Company

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Tamarind Indian Cuisine

Best Restaurant Manager - Michael Hulme of Eno' Bar & Grill

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Ghan House

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Russell's Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Strandfield Café

Best Customer Service - Monasterboice Inn

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Lennons Gastro Pub

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Scholars Townhouse Hotel

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Goose Restaurant and Wine Bar

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Gary Harvey

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Bay Tree Restaurant & Belvedere House



Meath:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Spire Restaurant

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - La Bucca Ratoath

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Zucchini's Restaurant

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Copper and Spices

Best Restaurant Manager - Justine Norton of The Central Navan

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Boyle's of Slane

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Avoca Dunboyne

Best Customer Service - The Station House Hotel

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Lime Kiln Gastropub

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Gandon Room Restaurant at Slane Castle

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Andrew Power at Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Cinnamon Garden Indian Restaurant

Congratulations to all of our winners tonight! We can’t wait to see you at the All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018 on the 14th May. #FoodOscars — IrishRestaurantAward (@restawards) March 7, 2018

You can find a full list of winners on Irish Restaurant Awards Twitter page.

