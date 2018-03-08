Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
The first of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, on Wednesday night where 165 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.
Over 550 people attended the Leinster Regional Final on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.
The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Leinster’s counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant.
Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.
“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”
Here are some of the winners:
Carlow:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Clink Boutique Hotel
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Clashganny House Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Rachel's Garden Café at Arboretum Garden Centre
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Pimento
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Bombay Diner
Best Restaurant Manager - Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe Bistro
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Mimosa Bar de Tapas
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Carpe Diem
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Caffé 500
Best Customer Service - Mimosa Bar de Tapas
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Dinn Rí Hotel
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice -Plum Tree Bistro at Woodford Dolmen Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Barrows Keep
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Alan Foley at The Step House Hotel
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Sha-Roe Bistro
Kildare:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Ballymore Inn
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Beetroot Healthy Food
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Oak Alley Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Best Restaurant Manager - Barbara Snela of Novak's Restaurant
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - The K Club
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Boyle's Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - L'Art du Chocolat
Best Customer Service - Red Torch Ginger
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Hartes of Kildare
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Linden Tree at Carton House Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - LaBrasserie
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - James Sheridan at Canteen Restaurant
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Kilkenny:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Kernel Bar & Kitchen
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Langton House Hotel
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Rive Gauche
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Indique
Best Restaurant Manager - Milko Mihaylov of Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Ristorante Rinuccini
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Billy Byrnes Bar and Guesthouse
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Cakeface Patisserie
Best Customer Service - Ristorante Rinuccini
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Left Bank
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Kernal Bar And Kitchen
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Ken Harker at Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Campagne
Laois:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Kelly's Steakhouse
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Ballyfin Demesne
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Treacy's Bar and Restaurant
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Pantry
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Mayur Indian Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager - James Moloughney of Castle Durrow
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Batoni’s
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Morrissey's Pub
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Kelly Lou Café and Cakery
Best Customer Service - Roundwood House
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Bog Road
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Ballyfin Demesne
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Mueller & O' Connell Bakery
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Batoni’s
Longford:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Aubergine Gallery Café
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Tus Nua Steakhouse & Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Jac-O-Bites Café
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Spice India Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager - Lorna Halligan of Nine Arches Restaurant
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Skelly's Bar
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Edward J Valentines Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Macs Shack
Best Customer Service - Dillon's Bar & Bistro
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Rustic Inn
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Nine Arches Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Robert Groot Koerkamp of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - VM Restaurant at Viewmount House
Louth:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Goose Restaurant and Wine Bar
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Dine at Dundalk Golf Club
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Bare Food Company
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Tamarind Indian Cuisine
Best Restaurant Manager - Michael Hulme of Eno' Bar & Grill
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Ghan House
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Russell's Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Strandfield Café
Best Customer Service - Monasterboice Inn
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Lennons Gastro Pub
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Scholars Townhouse Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Goose Restaurant and Wine Bar
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Gary Harvey
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Bay Tree Restaurant & Belvedere House
Meath:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Spire Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - La Bucca Ratoath
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Zucchini's Restaurant
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Copper and Spices
Best Restaurant Manager - Justine Norton of The Central Navan
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Boyle's of Slane
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Avoca Dunboyne
Best Customer Service - The Station House Hotel
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Lime Kiln Gastropub
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Gandon Room Restaurant at Slane Castle
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Andrew Power at Vanilla Pod at The Headfort Arms Hotel
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Cinnamon Garden Indian Restaurant
Congratulations to all of our winners tonight! We can’t wait to see you at the All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018 on the 14th May. #FoodOscars— IrishRestaurantAward (@restawards) March 7, 2018
You can find a full list of winners on Irish Restaurant Awards Twitter page.
