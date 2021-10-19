It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

Let's be honest. No one ever said their favourite day was Tuesday.

Sometimes, you've got to find a way to sweeten up your Tuesdays. Treats Tuesday is just the cure for it, and we've got the perfect round up of spots for you to visit.

1. Copper + Straw

Location: Smithfield

You can't beat a good hot chocolate and cookie duo. Copper + Straw source their cookies from Rua Food and they pair perfectly with this chocolatey beverage. They open on Tuesdays from 8-4.

2. Hipkey Café

Location: Sandyford

Hipkey is all about the autumnal treats this season - just look at that gorgeous display. Pumpkin spice cookies are the elite treat of spooky season and you won't be disappointed by these. Hipkey Café stays open late, closing at 8pm on Tuesdays.

3. Brass Onion Bistro

Location: Drumcondra

It's Tuesday. There's pancakes. The two words go together seamlessly. Celebrate Pancake Tuesday a little early with this delectable stack from Brass Onion Bistro. They open on Tuesdays until 4pm. We're getting hungry just looking at this pic.

4. l'Gueuleton

Location: Fade Street

Well, it is the season. This pumpkin pie, complete with candied pecans and Bailey's ice-cream is a must try before October is out. They open from 11am to 11:30pm on Tuesdays, so you have the whole day to stop by and treat yourself.

5. Póg

Locations: Tara Street, Howth, Bachelors Walk

Pumpkin. Spice. Chocolate. Cake. We love all things pumpkin spice, and we certainly love chocolate cake. Póg has got this dessert combo absolutely spot on. Stop by one of their many locations for a taste.

We hope that we have sufficiently inspired you to treat yourself this Tuesday!

Header image via Instagram/lgueuleton

