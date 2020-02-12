Jamie Oliver is opening a new restaurant in Dublin city centre

Jamie Oliver has confirmed he will be opening a new restaurant in Dublin city centre which is expected to create around 30 jobs.

With Jamie's Italian Kitchen in Dundrum already owned by Jamie Oliver, the new Chequer Lane restaurant on Exchequer Street will be the UK chef's second restaurant offering to the city of Dublin.

According to The Caterer website, Chequer Lane will 'open in April, celebrating Irish produce, from rock oysters from Carlingford Bay, beef cooked using a robata grill, monkfish scampi, wild garlic chicken Kiev and seasonal dishes.' The post adds that 'brunch and roasts will be served on weekends.'

The new venture is a partnership between Oliver and franchise partner Gerry Fitzpatrick and speaking about it, Oliver said "Chequer Lane will celebrate some of my favourite comfort food and the menu will be packed with big, hearty flavours and simple, seasonal ingredients. The food I really love to cook and diners love to eat. Ireland has some of the greatest produce in the world and we can’t wait to show it off.”

Last year, Oliver was forced to close most of his UK restaurants when the British arm of his business went into administration. However, his Dundrum branch was not affected. Talk of Jamie opening a new restaurant in Dublin city centre began as early as 2018 and it now appears his plans are coming into fruition.

Recruitment for Chequer Lane is now underway to fill the positions of head chef, sous chefs, managers and hospitality roles.