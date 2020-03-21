Just Eat pledges €1 million support package for restaurant sector

Just Eat today announced an investment package worth a total of €1 million in an attempt to support the struggling restaurant sector amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the closure of the majority of restaurants as Ireland attempts to implement appropriate social distancing measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Just Eat has now revealed measures to offer help to such establishments over the next 30 days, including reduced commissions for independent restaurants who are part of the Just Eat platform (those with one outlet and small groups with up to four premises).

Signing-up fees for restaurants seeking to join Just Eat have also been abolished during the period, while an investment has been made in additional resources for operations and menu development.

An assigned team will work closely with restaurants who are looking to move to a takeaway service for the first time, with advice offered on how to get online quickly.

Commenting today, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director, Just Eat Ireland said: "We’re doing everything in our power to drive the necessary orders to keep all our restaurant partners busy during these difficult days. Most of our existing partners remain open for delivery and collection and all are taking the necessary precautions to ensure safe delivery of food.

"We are also really conscious that there are hundreds of local independent restaurants in towns, villages and suburbs throughout the country that have been forced to close their doors. Previously they haven’t offered a delivery option but for them, this is the only way that they can keep staff employed and stay open during the period ahead. We have been inundated with requests for support from this cohort of restaurants and are delighted to be in a position to invest to help them.

"There are thousands of people working in the takeaway restaurant sector and add to this the thousands more in the restaurants who haven’t previously offered delivery. This is a huge industry and a huge employer. It is essential that, as the market leader in the delivery space, that we do what we can to support the sector through this hugely challenging time.

"We are going to continue to do what we can to drive orders to our restaurant partners and help to keep as many people in work as possible while also providing what is a valued delivery service during the weeks and months ahead."