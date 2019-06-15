Krispy Kreme Is Re-Opening Its 24-Hour Drive Thru Later This Month

Krispy Kreme has announced its 24-hour drive thru will soon be up and running again after being forced to close last October.

The Blanchardstown branch stopped running the drive thru a week after its grand opening due to an unprecedented amount of traffic and noise from visitors late at night.

Neighbours had complained of a huge amount of cars queuing at night and honking their horns, keeping them awake and causing chaos in the area.

Since October, it has closed at 11.30pm each night and reopened at 6am, but it will soon be returning to its round the clock service following a traffic consultation.

The 24-hour drive thru will return from Monday, June 24 and the company expects peak queuing times to be around 15 minutes.

