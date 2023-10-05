You can now order lasagne by the kilo at this Dublin restaurant

Someone get Garfield on the phone.

In the four years they've been operating in Dublin, Sprezzatura have become a go-to spot for pasta lovers. Known for their delicious recipes, as well as their affordable price point, you need not hop on a flight to Italy for quality spaghetti - just a bus or Luas over to Camden Street or Rathmines.

The beloved spot have just launched their winter menu, and if you're as obsessed with lasagne as Garfield the cat is, you're going to be very intrigued by one of their new items.

While lasagne as a concept is hardly revolutionary - we've been enjoying this particular dish for many, many years now - Sprezzatura are now serving it by the kilo. That's right - you can order a kilogram of lasagne if your heart so desires.

Lasagne by the kilo will set you back €24.95, which is pretty reasonable if you consider getting that to share between a couple of people. Not to do the simple maths for you but if you're dining with four people that's €6.24 for 250g of lasagne - quite the deal. Even if you're a hungry guy or gal like me, and splitting it between two, €12.43 for a 500g portion of lasagne if pretty damn good.

You can order this new special at either of Sprezzatura's Dublin locations.

Header image via Instagram / Sprezzatura & Lovin

