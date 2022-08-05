'Launching soon!' a new pub for Blackrock from the Bridge 1859 team

Locally sourced produce, premium beers and memorable cocktails in stylish surrounds.

From the team that brought you Bridge 1859 and Lemon & Duke, there's a new bar opening soon in Blackrock for all your date night and cocktail-fuelled catch up needs.

The pub group, run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, and chairman of the Licensed Vintners’ Association Noel Anderson, are understood to have purchased the bar (formerly Three Tun Tavern - a Wetherspoons production) for a price in excess of €2.5 million, according to the Business Post.

The Three Tun Tavern was the first Wetherspoon's pub in the Republic of Ireland when it opened back in 2014. Its close proximity to the Forty Foot (another Wetherspoon's in Dun Laoghaire) was reportedly a factor in the decision to sell the business.

Aptly named The Blackrock (just incase there was a chance of anyone forgetting where it is), the stylish new spot will serve a food menu inspired by European, Middle Eastern and South American flavours, as well as an extensive cocktail list and all your favourite beers on tap.

At the moment, finishing touches are being completed on the neighbourhood spot, including hand painted signage and the instalment of giant tellies for all your weekend match needs.

The Blackrock is set to open soon - keep an eye on their socials for updates.

