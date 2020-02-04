Little Pyg have got an unreal 2-for-1 pizza and cocktail deal this February

Now that the January sacrifices out of the way, we can all get back to enjoying the things we love the most and top of the list for many will be pizza and cocktails.

If you're one of those people then Little Pyg on South William Street is the place for you this February. Little Pyg, the recently-opened sister restaurant to the long-established Pygmalion, will be offering 2-for-1 pizzas throughout the month of February.

The offer is valid every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the month, which means you can only avail of this amazing pizza deal on a total of *reaches for abacus* 16 days before it runs out.

Little Pyg's latest pizza deal will run alongside its usual 2-for-1 cocktail offer which takes place seven days away so you're bound to have something to wash down the delicious taste of the venue's Neapolitan pizza.

Speaking of Little Pyg's pizza, it's the work of Enzo Coccia who just happens to be the first pizza chef to be recommended by the Michelin guide. His creations have even been hailed in the New York Times, as well as Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal.

And here he is now making pizzas in little ol' Dublin. Sure, it'd be rude not to call in, particularly with this amazing February deal that Little Pyg have going. The 2-for-1 offer applies to all pizzas and pygtails and you can check out the menu here.