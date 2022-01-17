Luna to close doors until February 1st "due to the latest restrictions"

Only a mere month after reopening, Luna has made the decision to close its doors until February as the 8pm curfew doesn't work for them.

Luna was welcomed back to the Dublin food scene with open arms in December after two years closed. L'Gueuleton chef Ben Dineen took over, with the intention of bringing Luna back to its former glory. Unfortunately today Luna took to Instagram to announce they would close their doors until February 1st. We're gutted to see Luna having to shut up shop once again, albeit relieved it's not a complete closure.

Their reasoning is as follows:

"Due to the latest restrictions, we’ve decided to close our doors until the 1st of February. We love giving our customers a full and fabulous experience which remains very difficult to achieve by asking customers to leave the premise before 8pm. We hope you can understand and look forward to seeing you very soon!"

Luna are not the first to take this step. Shanahan's on the Green decided to close until further notice last week, while Trocadero will remain closed until the 8pm curfew lifts. For restaurants optimised for late night dining, the 8pm curfew creates quite the obstacle for them. Luna initially changed their opening hours in an attempt to remain open; however, their caption expresses they simply cannot provide the same experience currently.

We just hope Luna can reopen in February as planned.

Header image via Instagram/lunadublin2

