Shanahan's on the Green reach "difficult decision to temporarily close"

By Katy Thornton

January 12, 2022 at 10:51am

Share:

Another one of Dublin's finest restaurants makes the hard decision to delay reopening in the midst of hospitality restrictions and the coronavirus surge.

It's been a constant trend over the past few weeks for restaurants to temporarily close due the Covid-19. We've seen this from the likes of Hang Dai Chinese, Michael's Mount Merrion, Hugo's, and others shut their doors in the interests of keeping their staff and customers safe. Many restaurants are waiting out January with the hopes that the current climate improves some before opening up again.

Shanahan's on the Green are the most recent to make this decision. They took to Instagram to make the announcement that they would delay reopening.

The caption states:

"In response to the current Covid-19 situation, Shanahan’s on the Green will remain closed until further notice. We consider the health and safety of our guests, suppliers and staff of utmost priority and so have reached the difficult decision to temporarily close our business."

During this time, Shanahan's won't be taking any new reservations. There's no word on when they will decide to reopen; they will likely wait until there's an update on hospitality restrictions, or until Ireland has passed the peak of the Omicron surge.

Header image via Instagram/shanahans_dublin

READ ON: It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row

Share:

Latest articles

Cluck Chicken launches their own burger club in February

It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row

"We have held out as long as we can" Another Dublin deli raises prices amid new supply costs

"A shiny new rebrand" - one of Dublin's favourite candle companies is expanding

You may also love

Cluck Chicken launches their own burger club in February

It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row

"We have held out as long as we can" Another Dublin deli raises prices amid new supply costs

REVIEW: Griolladh Thomas Street's latest opener

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.