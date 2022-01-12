Shanahan's on the Green reach "difficult decision to temporarily close"

Another one of Dublin's finest restaurants makes the hard decision to delay reopening in the midst of hospitality restrictions and the coronavirus surge.

It's been a constant trend over the past few weeks for restaurants to temporarily close due the Covid-19. We've seen this from the likes of Hang Dai Chinese, Michael's Mount Merrion, Hugo's, and others shut their doors in the interests of keeping their staff and customers safe. Many restaurants are waiting out January with the hopes that the current climate improves some before opening up again.

Shanahan's on the Green are the most recent to make this decision. They took to Instagram to make the announcement that they would delay reopening.



The caption states:

"In response to the current Covid-19 situation, Shanahan’s on the Green will remain closed until further notice. We consider the health and safety of our guests, suppliers and staff of utmost priority and so have reached the difficult decision to temporarily close our business."

During this time, Shanahan's won't be taking any new reservations. There's no word on when they will decide to reopen; they will likely wait until there's an update on hospitality restrictions, or until Ireland has passed the peak of the Omicron surge.

Header image via Instagram/shanahans_dublin

