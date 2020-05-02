Mad Yolks reopen for collection and delivery - putting eggs back on the menu

Eggs are back on the menu at the Fourth Corner as Mad Yolks are reopen - offering a new collection and delivery service.

You know that episode of Friends where Eddie moves in and Chandler has to choose between eggs à la Eddie and eggs à la Joey? Well, if we ever had to choose between eggs à la us and eggs à la Mad Yolks... we'd choose the latter every time.

Like many other Dubliners, we've been missing their signature sambos since they closed back in March but thankfully they're back slinging eggs at the Fourth Corner once again.

Adapting their business to the current situation, the guys are still serving up food and cocktails just this time via their new collection and delivery service.

Their full menu is available for delivery along with a selection of craft beers and cocktails, or pop in and collect for yourself.

If it's boozy brunch you're after, never fear as they're also running a brunch deal where €35 will get you two sambos and a 720ml jar of cocktail - which is over four servings of cocktail per jar we're told.

Absolutely crackin'.

(Header image courtesy of @madyolks)

