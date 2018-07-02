One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin

We love a good burger here in Dublin and there's no shortage of places to get our fix. That said, there's always room for one more, especially if the owner is a hugely famous Hollywood star.

Mark Wahlberg certainly fits that bill and it appears he wants his U.S. chain, Wahlburger (great name btw), to join the capital's plethora of burger joints. According to the Irish Independent, the Daddy's Home star is looking for a premises in Dublin to base the first branch of the chain which he owns along with his brothers Donnie and Paul, who is a chef for the restaurant.

The star said:

"I've been to Dublin a few times and I love the city. "I'm confident visitors will embrace our family concept and the Wahlberg personal touch Paul puts into the menu. "Our goal is to have a number of Wahlburgers restaurants across Ireland in the next 10 years."

The burger chain is the subject of a reality show (above) called Wahlburgers which features all three brothers as well as other family members and friends.

We're sure Dubliners will be looking forward to checking the place out.

