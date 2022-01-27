Murphy's offers 10% off ice-cream this week if you order trí gaeilge

It's time to dust off that Irish, there's a discount on uachtar reoite to be had!

Most of us leave Irish behind when we get up from Irish Paper II during the Leaving Cert. It tends to get stuffed into a drawer with our "Geibheann" phonetic spelling notes, and our Sraith Pictiurs. Well, Murphy's Ice-Cream, that hails from Dingle, is encouraging their staff to learn some Irish; it is our national language after all. And they need your help to do it.

As a way to teach the staff, Murphy's on Wicklow Street ask their customers to order their ice-cream as gaeilge if possible; those who opt to do so will receive a 10% discount on their purchase.

Their caption states:

"To help our staff on their Gaeilge journey, Murphys on Wicklow Street, Dublin, are giving a 10% discount for the rest of the week to anyone who orders trí Ghaeilge or can teach our staff an Irish phrase. Gaelgeoir’s be gentle with us. Go raibh míle maith agat agus bain súp as!"

So whether all you can remember from Leaving Cert Irish is "Go tobann" "An bhfuil cead agam dul go dtí an leithreas" or "póg mo thoin", now is the time to whip out a tried and true Irish phrase.

Murphy's on Wicklow Street opens from 12pm to 10pm every day. This discount runs until the end of the week.

Header image via Instagram/murphysicecream

READ ON: Best places to eat Chinese Food in Dublin, as chosen by you