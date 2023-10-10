New dining club to take place at historic Dublin estate

The ultimate supper club for die-hard foodies.

If your status as a foodie ventures more into the fine dining space, then you'll want to check out this new Dining Club, which kicks off at the historic Dublin estate of Whitestown House in just under two weeks.

The Dining Club is a unique new project that encourages community and connection, where guests gather together in an intimate, convivial atmosphere to share in specially-curated culinary experiences.

What to expect

Chefs Kelly Keogh, of Whitestown House Estate, and James Gabriel Martin, of Leviathan will host pop-up events that focus on seasonality, heritage and story-telling through food. Each one is unique, designed around a theme, with changing menus, entertainment and table settings.

This first edition of Dining Club will be Samhain themed given the time of year, so called The Darker Half. Dishes will be comprised of seasonal Irish produce charred and roasted with fire, serving only ingredients and meals that hold ancient meaning and tell tales.

There is also the option for a a wine pairing to accompany your meal which aims to showcase some new and old world wines to compliment your courses.

The actual menu for the Dining Club remains unknown, so this is specifically for people who simply adore food.

The table for each evening only hosts 16 people, and is designed to allow guests to chat amongst one another to discuss the food they have been served.

Is there a vegetarian option?

Yes, there is a vegetarian option available upon request, just be sure to specify this when booking. However, due to the nature of this event, other specific allergies cannot be catered for.

When

Between 7pm and 11pm, Friday October 20th & Saturday October 21st

Where

Whitestown House, Rush, Dublin

Tickets

You can purchase tickets, ranging between €120 (tasting menu) and €170 (tasting menu with wine pairing), from Eventbrite now.

