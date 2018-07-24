Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Surely Ollie counts, right?

The Back Page lunch deal has become something of a Dublin tradition at this stage. Every week, the Phibsboro venue picks out two lucky names (usually one male and one female), and gives a free lunch to owners of the monikers.

This weeks picks? Oliver and Orla, so if you know anyone with these titles be sure to give them a shout.

The deal is valid every day until Friday, between the hours of 10am and 3.30pm. Oh, and don't forget to bring your ID, Orla and Oliver, or you'll be going hungry.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

