One Of The Best Value Early Birds In Dublin Can Be Found In This Templeogue Gem

It's January and you're broke but sure don't ya still deserve to treat yourself? 100%.

Fifty50, a Mediterranean themed restaurant with Italian touches in Templeogue offers a pretty spectacular early bird from 4 - 7pm where you can get TWO WHOLE COURSES for just €14.95, with the option of bumping it up to three for a mere €18.95 if you want to go the whole hog.

Which, by the way, you probably won't need to - as not only are the dishes genuinely delicious, portions are huuuuuge.

I first discovered this spot in their other location in Ashbourne, Meath and it fast became a firm family favourite - if you're organised enough to book a table in advance, that is.

The food is flavoursome and the variety on the menu means every single visit brings something new

Unlike most early birds, even the specials of the day are included which is pretty amazing.

Check out the full early bird menu:

Just please, make sure you try the cheesecake. It's TO DIE FOR.

