Over 40 chippers are doing a €5 meal deal in aid of Pieta House

The chippers of Dublin are coming together to raise funds for Pieta House, after losing a much-loved member of their community to suicide.
On Wednesday, January 15, over 40 chippers will be offering a €5 special deal in a bid to raise funds for Pieta House, in memory of Enrico Marsella who passed away last August. Each participating outlet will be making personal donations towards the suicide charity and there will also be collection buckets on the counter of each store.
The offer applies to meals which include fish and chips, a quarter pounder and chips or a two-piece southern fried chicken snack box and excludes deliveries.
Speaking to Lovin Dublin, one of the organisers Riccardo Rea said: 'In August 2019 we lost a beautiful young man to suicide , he was genuinely loved by everyone. A great young man, son, brother and best friend to everyone. We are all devastated by our loss and we all feel the need to highlight the problem.'
He added that 'Originally there were ten shops partaking but as you can see it has snowballed to 47 and more add-ins and edits to the posts each day.'
An amazing cause and a monumental effort by all involved. Most of the participating outlets are located in Dublin, with a few exceptions, and you can view the full list (so far) below:
Borza Balbriggan
Borza Wheaton hall Drogheda
Borza Kimmage
Borza Perrystown
Borza Stepaside
Borza Kinsealy SC Swords
Borza Tallaght
Borza Terenure
Borza Walkinstown (The Original )
Bruno’s by F Macari Drogheda
Colletti’s Firhouse
Cosy Takeaway Artane
Diego’s Kiltipper
Donatella Dutch Village Clondalkin
F Macari (Deliburger) Balbriggan
Gios Kingswood
Giovanni’s Flower Hill Navan
La Costa takeaway Clontarf
Macari Spicers Mill Balbriggan
Macari Main Street Bray
Macari Tesco Shopping Centre Bray
Macari Main Street Celbridge
Macari Castle Village Celbridge
Macari Clondalkin
Macari 66 Churchtown
Macari Glasnevin
Macari Ashton Grove Navan Road
Macari Blackcastle Navan
Macari Tallaght Village
Marsella Ferrybank Arklow
Marsella Chipmonger Churchtown
Marsella Rathcoole BOTH SHOPS
Matassa Tallaght
Palm Beach Ballybrack
Rathbeale takeaway Swords
Rocca’s Fassaugh ave Cabra
Rocca’s Malahide rd Donnycarney
Roma Ballyfermot
Roma Mullingar
Roxy’s Diner Swords
Silvios Crumlin Village
Silvios Nutgrove
Silvios Templeogue
SiSi @ Central Cafe Blackrock
Toni’s Inchicore
Toni’s James street
On Wednesday, January 15 be sure to look out for the Pieta House t-shirts if you're passing one of the chippers.
A full dinner for a fiver while helping out a wonderful cause? Can't really go wrong.
If you or someone you know has been affected by suicide, you can contact the following numbers:
- Pieta House on 1800 247 247
- Samaritans helpline 116 123
- Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48