Over 40 chippers are doing a €5 meal deal in aid of Pieta House

The chippers of Dublin are coming together to raise funds for Pieta House, after losing a much-loved member of their community to suicide.

On Wednesday, January 15, over 40 chippers will be offering a €5 special deal in a bid to raise funds for Pieta House, in memory of Enrico Marsella who passed away last August. Each participating outlet will be making personal donations towards the suicide charity and there will also be collection buckets on the counter of each store.

The offer applies to meals which include fish and chips, a quarter pounder and chips or a two-piece southern fried chicken snack box and excludes deliveries.

Speaking to Lovin Dublin, one of the organisers Riccardo Rea said: 'In August 2019 we lost a beautiful young man to suicide , he was genuinely loved by everyone. A great young man, son, brother and best friend to everyone. We are all devastated by our loss and we all feel the need to highlight the problem.'

He added that 'Originally there were ten shops partaking but as you can see it has snowballed to 47 and more add-ins and edits to the posts each day.'

An amazing cause and a monumental effort by all involved. Most of the participating outlets are located in Dublin, with a few exceptions, and you can view the full list (so far) below:

Borza Balbriggan

Borza Wheaton hall Drogheda

Borza Kimmage

Borza Perrystown

Borza Stepaside

Borza Kinsealy SC Swords

Borza Tallaght

Borza Terenure

Borza Walkinstown (The Original )

Bruno’s by F Macari Drogheda

Colletti’s Firhouse

Cosy Takeaway Artane

Diego’s Kiltipper

Donatella Dutch Village Clondalkin

F Macari (Deliburger) Balbriggan

Gios Kingswood

Giovanni’s Flower Hill Navan

La Costa takeaway Clontarf

Macari Spicers Mill Balbriggan

Macari Main Street Bray

Macari Tesco Shopping Centre Bray

Macari Main Street Celbridge

Macari Castle Village Celbridge

Macari Clondalkin

Macari 66 Churchtown

Macari Glasnevin

Macari Ashton Grove Navan Road

Macari Blackcastle Navan

Macari Tallaght Village

Marsella Ferrybank Arklow

Marsella Chipmonger Churchtown

Marsella Rathcoole BOTH SHOPS

Matassa Tallaght

Palm Beach Ballybrack

Rathbeale takeaway Swords

Rocca’s Fassaugh ave Cabra

Rocca’s Malahide rd Donnycarney

Roma Ballyfermot

Roma Mullingar

Roxy’s Diner Swords

Silvios Crumlin Village

Silvios Nutgrove

Silvios Templeogue

SiSi @ Central Cafe Blackrock

Toni’s Inchicore

Toni’s James street

On Wednesday, January 15 be sure to look out for the Pieta House t-shirts if you're passing one of the chippers.

A full dinner for a fiver while helping out a wonderful cause? Can't really go wrong.

If you or someone you know has been affected by suicide, you can contact the following numbers: