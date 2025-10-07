Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

The global food sensation will open it’s first Irish restaurant next month.

A viral döner kebab chain is set to open its first Irish location in a Dublin shopping centre.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) have confirmed that they will be taking cooking up tasty kebabs at their new Liffey Valley location opening next month.

The global food sensation is known for fresh premium meats, iconic toasted waffle bread, and signature sauces, having already built a cult following across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East – and now it’s Ireland’s turn.

The new location is set to generate 30 jobs, with a further five stores and up to 150 roles across Ireland projected over the next year.

That’s not all – the Liffey Valley restaurant looks to be just the beginning, with plans to open up to 30 new restaurants nationwide in the next decade.

Simon Wallis, CEO, German Doner Kebab, commented: “At German Doner Kebab, our vision is to dominate the kebab category across Ireland and the world, in every neighbourhood -one kebab, done right, at a time.

“We value working with franchise partners who share and believe in our purpose to elevate the kebab experience. The Strava Group is already a successful partner in England and Scotland, with a deep understanding of the business operations.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with them to fulfil the potential of the brand in Ireland.”