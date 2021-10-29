Pumpkin season is almost over... why not try this Stoneybatter pumpkin pizza?

If you're not sick of pumpkin season (and we aren't, by the way) then you might want to add this to your list of things to try!

We've had our fill of pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin pies, pumpkin soup, pumpkin everything over the last month. It's been a blast, and we'll be sad to see the season go. This weekend is the time to soak up all the pumpkin goodness, and Stone Pizza in Stoneybatter has just the special for you.

Introducing their terrifyingly good Halloween special: The Pumpkin BOOrata. For the name alone, you should give it a try (we love a bit of wordplay), but the toppings also sound like a winning combination. The Pumpkin BOOrata comes with a pumpkin cream base (innovative) with fior de latte, crispy pancetta, rocket, and of course, creamy BOOrata on top.

Check out Stone this weekend between 5pm and 9.45pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5pm and 8.45pm on Sunday.

Header image via Instagram/stonedublin

