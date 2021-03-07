Specialising in Mediterranean soul food in a box, Salumi Grazing has charcuterie boards down to a tee.

There are two fictional animals that I identify very strongly with. The first is Garfield the cat - namely because his motto is 'love me, feed me, never leave me'. The second is Scooby-Doo, who spends his days snacking and solving crime.

Now, I don't pretend to be in any way good at the detective work, but the snacking? That I can relate to and this Dublin 6 spot is a must-visit for anyone else who finds themselves nodding in agreement.

A new enough addition to the Dublin food scene, Salumi Grazing only opened their doors in November of last year. Masters of the humble grazing platter, they've translated their love of Mediterranean food into beautiful charcuterie boards and they're really something.

Saying that they "take the pain out of shopping for individual items", the team essentially do all the hard work for you with the result being a very aesthetically pleasing food box. Available in three different sizes (piccolo, medio or grande), each one comes with a selection of cured meats, soft and hard cheeses, a variety of dips, artisan crackers, dressed olives, dried fruits and even edible flowers for peak notions.

Also selling wine on tap, Italian gelato, grilled sourdough sandwiches, coffee and fresh pastries, they pretty much have all meals covered from breakfast to supper.

Located at 2 Terenure Place, you can order a box via their website or find 'em on Deliveroo too. Bookmark for next time the sun shines and you're in need of picnic essentials.