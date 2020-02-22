Stoneybatter Ramen Kitchen bringing restaurant 'in new direction'

The Stoneybatter staple will close its doors next week.

Stoneybatter favourite The Ramen Kitchen has revealed that they'll be closing their doors for a while, as they take some time to figure things out.

Posting the news to Instagram, they captioned the pic:

"We have loved our first year in Stoneybatter (using one of the smallest kitchens in Ireland!). Maintaining our rather large menu has brought its challenges.

After much reflection, we have decided to close Ramen Kitchen at the end of next week for some changes and to take the restaurant on a new direction."

The team later clarified in the comments that they won't be relocating but rather reopening at the same premises "with a better restaurant offering".

Everything from the decor to the menu will be revamped in an attempt to rebrand and breathe new life into the venture. The entire menu will be changed, meaning no more sushi, donburi or teriyaki - instead focusing on ramen and dumplings with a new dim sum chef coming on board to help.

Speaking to Lovin, owners said:

"We are much happier with this model as it means the quality of our food will be better and everything will be made from scratch. As we are now two outlets, we have been able to negotiate better prices from our suppliers. We have passed these savings onto our customers. Bowls of ramen that were previously €15/€16 are now €10/€13."

Next week will mark the restaurant's last week of service, so get your make sure to get your ramen fill before it's too late.

(Header image courtesy of @ramenkitchen)

