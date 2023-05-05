Temple Bar café suffers third break-in over four month period

"Impossible to have a business and recover after a pandemic."

The Seafood Café, based on Sprangers Yard in Temple Bar, has suffered their third break-in in just over a four month period. Owner Niall Sabongi took to Instagram stories to share his dismay.

"3rd time in 4 months @klawcafe has had windows smashed with attempted robbery's [sic]! Zero garda presence in the area! Impossible to have a Business and recover after a pandemic."

Sabongi suggested in his post that this is a common occurrence in the Temple Bar area at night.

Prior to this latest break-in, Klaw shack revealed that they were currently on the lookout for a new space to move into, away from their Crown Alley premises, and asked for anyone who might know of somewhere that will work to get in touch with them.

Advertisement

We're sending all our best wishes with the team at The Seafood Café and hope they can recover soon.

Header images via Instagram/niallsabongi & /klawcafe

READ ON:

Advertisement

- 8 cafés opening extra early for Darkness into Light 2023

- An over 25s nightclub for young professionals is opening just off Grafton Street

- 8 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week