10 things we can't wait to eat this weekend

Happy last weekend in March one and all. It may not feel like it, but time actually is passing. The evenings are getting longer - dare I say the stretch is back?! - summer is on the way and all we can do is keep the faith that better times are on the horizon.

The past few weeks have been especially tough... there are no two ways about it. This (seemingly neverending) lockdown has really taken its toll and try as I might to "just stay positive!", it's becoming harder and harder to do so.

Eating well always helps though and, as we all know, Dublin is fullllll of tasty things to eat. Good food, good mood, my dudes.

So, please join me in planning your lavish weekend feast. Here are 10 things that caught our eye this week.

Prawn po boy

I actually spotted this one last week, and having already tried it for myself, can confirm it's an 11/10. Seriously, seriously good. I'm all in favour of the fried pickle.

Croque madame

A croque monsieur but with an egg on top... therefore making it a croque madame. Add a cup of coffee and you've got yourself a very tasty brekkie right there.

Halloumi flatbread

Squeaky? Yes. Tasty? Hells yes. This halloumi flatbread from Urbanity is a need, not a want.

Hazelnut + chocolate cannoli

New to the Toons Bridge cannoli menu, the below hazelnut and chocolate creation is enough to convince us to skip mains and head straight for dessert.

Pork belly bao

Eatyard regulars will know all about Janet and her famous pork belly bao buns... and now you do too. Worth waiting for.

Black pudding + stuffing toastie

An amalgamation of three things we love - Christmas dinner, a Saturday morning fry and a toastie. Sure, how could ya go wrong?

Raspberry + dark chocolate cake

Fruit... with an extra-large side helping of dark chocolate cake.

Garlic pesto + fior di latte pizza

Wild garlic pesto, Toons Bridge fior di latte, datterini tomatoes, pine nuts and balsamic glaze... we're salivating (think Homer Simpson dreaming of, well, just about any food, and you have a pretty good mental image of what we look like right about now).

Beef brisket sambo

Back open at their newly-refurbished Rathmines home, Two Fifty Square have teamed up with the guys from Greenville Deli to bring you bangin' lunchtime sambos such as the below.

Max's chicken burger

I've never been to France but Chez Max is exactly the type of café I'd expect to find over there. Cute as a button, their ever-expanding menu is pretty impressive too.

Anything else that needs adding to the list? Just let us know in the comments.

Header image via Instagram/Hen's Teeth/Two Boys Brew