'Thank you for your patience' Luna to reopen after four month hiatus

It's been a rocky start for Drury Street's Luna.

Since reopening after two and a half years in December 2021, Drury Street's Luna hasn't had the easiest run of things. Just weeks after their relaunch, hospitality restrictions came in following the Omicron coronavirus surge, forcing all restaurants to shut at 8pm. Luna decided to close entirely until these restrictions lifted, which they did in late January. However, the restaurant had to remain closed due to gas lines needing replacement.

Their socials have been quiet ever since early February, until this past weekend where they announced their "soft relaunch". For the first time since January, Luna will reopen and we're delighted to hear it.

Luna said this of their reopening:

"Alright folks, it’s been a while but we’re just about ready to reopen our doors. We’ll be having a soft relaunch next Saturday with a very special new bar menu. No reservations for the first few weeks while we get back on our feet, but walk-ins always welcome! Thank you for your patience and we look forward to seeing you very soon!"

We hope this is the last time they have to reopen. Luna closed its doors in May 2019, after a largely successful four years. In late 2021, owner of l'Gueuleton reopened Luna, installing their head chef Ben Dineen there. When it came to Luna and its menu, Dineen told The Irish Times, "I'm going to give this everything".

After the last few months being closed, we're so happy to see Luna reopen for the first time since January. It's walk in only for the next couple of weeks while they get back in the swing of things, so no need to book in advance.

Header image via Instagram/lunadublin2

