The Jar is back offering Bottomless Pizza

After a long January, here's a bit of good news to brighten your day. For just €16 you can get bottomless pizza from The Jar.

If you're looking for a good feed in Dublin right now, look no further than The Jar on Wexford Street. They announced that from Sunday through to Thursday, they are now offering Bottomless Pizza again for customers, for the very reasonable price of €16 per person. So if you can't wait until payday to go out for a nice meal, bottomless pizza at The Jar may just be the perfect solution.

Plus, you get the choice of either a glass of wine or a pint of beer included, all within the €16 price point.

The Jar had us at the word bottomless to be honest, and who doesn't love unlimited pizza? Their pizzas are 12 inches and they do a range of toppings, as well as garlic dip (an essential side for pizza eating in my book). Their pizza normally costs a minimum of €12.50 and as much as €15.90, so getting it bottomless Sunday to Thursday is an absolute dream.

You can book a table at The Jar for all you can eat pizza HERE.

Header image via Instagram/the.jar.pub

