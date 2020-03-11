The Vegan Sandwich Co is hosting an exclusive vegan dinner event this June

For one night and one night only.

The Vegan Sandwich Co has revealed plans for an exclusive vegan dinner event this June.

The first time the Vegan Sandwich Co has ever hosted an event of this kind, it comes as part of a crowdfunding campaign launched by owner Sam Pearson, with the top-level reward being an exclusive plant-based meal at the Honest2Goodness Market in Glasnevin.

Aiming to raise enough funds to support the launch of a range of vegan retail products - the new market options include plant-based bac*n, plant-based chick*n pieces and plant-based cheeze.

Already a prominent fixture on the Dublin foodie scene, the Vegan Sandwich Co is hoping to encourage investors to come aboard through a range of exclusive benefits.

Speaking of the initiative, Pearson had this to say:

"We have some really exciting rewards to offer anyone who invests through the crowdfunding campaign, including market stall giveaways, limited-edition merchandise as well as invites to an exclusive dinner event in Honest2Goodness, where we transform our market menu into a full plant-based meal.

We have booked out the entirety of Honest2Goodness Market for the event on the 9th June and will be creating a full three-course meal based on what people love about Vegan Sandwich Co. "

The menu on the night will feature familiar favourites as well as a few new creations, crafted in collaboration with other vegan businesses.

The crowdfunding campaign will facilitate the purchase of a new vehicle along with equipment to package the new products, which expect to be launched this summer.

All Vegan Sandwich Co products are handmade in small batches in a dedicated production unit in Smithfield. Find them Thursday evenings from 5pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 9:30am to 3pm.

(Header image courtesy of @vegansandwichco)

