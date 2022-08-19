There's a new bar and brunch spot opening on Grafton Street this month

Perfect for all your pre and post shopping trip fuel needs.

FAO Grafton street frequenters - a new spot for brunch, drinks and boogying is in the works.

Tapped, a late bar promising a "new cocktail experience" and one of the most extensive craft beer offerings available in Dublin is set to open soon.

With entrances on Grafton Street and Nassau Street, this new bar could finally rectify the falsehood in Ed Sheeran's infamous Galway Girl - "I met her on Grafton Street right outside of the bar" - widely critiqued as most nitpickers know, there is no bar on Grafton Street.



Until now, that is.

Not much has been revealed just yet about the newest addition to the Dublin 2 pub scene - just the usual tastefully cryptic line drawings of pints, cocktail glasses and DJ decks populating the Tapped insta feed until something more solid is announced. Tapped however have confirmed that they'll open their doors at the end of this month - just around the corner, whether we like it or not as this year trundles on at a rate none of us can seem to keep up with.

As well as cocktails and craft beers, Tapped will be serving up brunch, lunch and dinner - we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for menu deets and so on.

