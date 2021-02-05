Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

These might be the most aesthetically pleasing cakes on Instagram and they're made in Ireland

By Brian Dillon

February 5, 2021 at 3:09pm

Share:

These Irish-made aesthetically pleasing cakes and sweet treats almost look too good to eat. That's a lie, I would definitely eat them. But you know what I mean!

I came across this account when someone I follow shared a post to their story, and I was instantly drawn in. Le Patissier is an Irish producer of seriously slick looking sweet treats, delivering to Irish homes.

What's on offer? They have just come out with a valentine's Collection, complete with a white chocolate cremeux filled with a liquid raspberry centre, cherry éclair, salted caramel bar and a Sicilian lemon, blueberry and coconut financier. One thing is for sure, it makes for a super insta-worthy valentine's Day gift.

Or, there's the survival kit collection, made up of seven delicious desserts to help make lockdown a little easier.

They also have a luxury raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake which looks absolutely divine.

And this Morello Cherry Cheesecake Dome looks equally as mouthwatering and gorgeous to look at.

Started by Robert Bullock, Le Patissier has turned into a thriving business with the support of its talented team. All of their products are made using only the finest Irish ingredients where possible, such as Irish dairy and free-range eggs.

Since 2014, Le Patissier has consistently collected awards at Blas na hEireann in the categories for desserts, pastries and baked goods.

To see more of their aesthetically pleasing cakes, you can check them out on Instagram. And to place an order, you can check out their website here.

WIN: One of ten delicious Mr Kipling home baking kits worth €100

Share:

Latest articles

14 gifts from Irish-owned businesses for the 14th of February

Person fined €500 for fake employer letter which provided 'reasonable excuse' for Tenerife trip

One of the most overlooked superhero movies is now available to watch at home

TikToker takes the crisp sambo to another level

You may also love

TikToker takes the crisp sambo to another level

23 irresistible treats and treat boxes for your Valentine (or for you!)

How to get your hands on everything you need for this delicious unicorn cake

One of the best pink gins we've ever tasted is made and sold by one Dublin pub

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.