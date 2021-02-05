These might be the most aesthetically pleasing cakes on Instagram and they're made in Ireland

These Irish-made aesthetically pleasing cakes and sweet treats almost look too good to eat. That's a lie, I would definitely eat them. But you know what I mean!

I came across this account when someone I follow shared a post to their story, and I was instantly drawn in. Le Patissier is an Irish producer of seriously slick looking sweet treats, delivering to Irish homes.

What's on offer? They have just come out with a valentine's Collection, complete with a white chocolate cremeux filled with a liquid raspberry centre, cherry éclair, salted caramel bar and a Sicilian lemon, blueberry and coconut financier. One thing is for sure, it makes for a super insta-worthy valentine's Day gift.

Or, there's the survival kit collection, made up of seven delicious desserts to help make lockdown a little easier.

They also have a luxury raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake which looks absolutely divine.

And this Morello Cherry Cheesecake Dome looks equally as mouthwatering and gorgeous to look at.

Started by Robert Bullock, Le Patissier has turned into a thriving business with the support of its talented team. All of their products are made using only the finest Irish ingredients where possible, such as Irish dairy and free-range eggs.

Since 2014, Le Patissier has consistently collected awards at Blas na hEireann in the categories for desserts, pastries and baked goods.

To see more of their aesthetically pleasing cakes, you can check them out on Instagram. And to place an order, you can check out their website here.

