This Adorable Café Beside Phoenix Park Is Where You Should Have Breakfast Today

It's important to put a weekend like this to good use and there's no way better to do that in my eyes than to start it off with a delicious brekkie!

I'm always on the hunt for foodie nooks in the city and this one in particular caught me by surprise.

BaaBaa Blacksheep in Chapelizod is one of the most adorable spots in the city for a morning coffee.

Open just under a month, the café is run by Black Sheep Food catering company.

Their main focus is on providing nutritious, delicious and seasonal food whilst always allowing room for indulgence. They use only the highest standard of ingredients and always use local producers where possible.

They serve everything from gourmet sausage rolls:

To healthy sweet treats:

Breakfast pots:

Strawberry pancakes:

Organic eggs and micro greens:

It all looks insanely good!

They are also sustainable in their practices, with packaging made from plants not plastic.

This is deffo one to check out over the bank hol weekend.