Feature Food and Drink

This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day

Lounge around and soak up those rays

There's nothing worse than trying to decide where to go for a lovely morning coffee in the sun in Dublin — most places are either built for indoor sipping or the outside area is in the shade.

Noshington Cafe, a little paradise right in the middle of Dublin 8 that serves some of the most yummy brekkie, lunch — and of course — brunch that's to be found in the city.

The place itself is utterly adorable, like a grown up version of a children's playhouse but in the best way possible. Think fun, colourful seating and walls painted in chalkboard paint.

There's a smaller seating area out front that's perfect for people watching over a matcha latte, or the larger (and heated, woo!) terrace out back.

The details in this place are slick, right down to the artwork on the walls which is all by one artist that changes regularly.

Food is another huuuuge reason to come here. Simply put, it is DIVINE.

Breakfast is served from 8.30am and has both healthy and not-so-healthy options, from granola and smoked salmon with scrambled egg to a hearty sausage blaa.

Brunch at Noshington really steals the show. Specialties like their smashed avocado with rye bread, tomato salsa, dukkah, pickled onion, poached eggs, rocket and sriracha is a must try.

The Heuvos Rancheros here is also TO DIE FOR. It's with jerk spiced shrimp, avocado, smokey beans, cheddar, fried eggs, cherry tomato salsa, chipotle aioli, and large tortilla crisps.

Lunch plates include baked portobello mushrooms on truffle polenta with chili jam, sprouting broccoli, feta, roast garlic aioli and a super, super tasty buttermilk Fried Chicken mac n cheese with Connemara ham, stem, broccoli, rocket and pickled onion.

Every morsel of food in this flavour haven is guaranteed to be full of goodness — swear.

The coffee is rich and strong, and they're even sound enough to give you free coffee grinds if you ask for your garden compost.

Noshington is a real feel-good sort of place. The kinda spot you'll make your local even if it's nowhere near your house, just because it's honestly that chilled.

Grab something to read and head to the terrace, you'll soon forget you're even in Ireland when the sun shines.

The wonderful Noshington Cafe can be found at 186 South Circular Road, Dublin 8 and is open 8:30am-7pm weekdays and 10am-6pm weekends.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

