This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'

Mates before dates!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and for those of us who aren't loved up, it can be a bit depressing. 

It seems like nowhere is safe - even McDonald's is full of kissing couples.

That's why the lovely Slice Cafe in Stoneybatter has decided to host a 'Palentine's Night'- for people who love their mates. 

You get a delicious three course meal and a cocktail for €35 - and there's zero chance of anyone carrying out a public proposal in the middle of the venue. 

You can't put a price on that. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

