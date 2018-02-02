This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and for those of us who aren't loved up, it can be a bit depressing.

It seems like nowhere is safe - even McDonald's is full of kissing couples.

That's why the lovely Slice Cafe in Stoneybatter has decided to host a 'Palentine's Night'- for people who love their mates.

You get a delicious three course meal and a cocktail for €35 - and there's zero chance of anyone carrying out a public proposal in the middle of the venue.

You can't put a price on that.

