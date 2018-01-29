Food and Drink

This Family-Run Off-Licence Has Just Been Crowned Best In Dublin

This place is just collecting awards at this point!

Offy

A Fairview off-license has been named the best in Dublin at the National Off-License Association Awards which took place last week. 

Martin's Off-licence, a family-run biz, was crowned Dublin Off-licence of the Year 2018 last Monday, in the awards which celebrate excellence in the independent off-licence sector. 

Martin's is currently managed by Declan and Damian Martin, having been founded by their father Tom in 1978.  

Previously, the offy scooped Customer Service award in 2014 and Beer Specialist of the Year in 2015 and 2016. 

Speaking at the awards, NOffLA Chairman, Gary O’Donovan said, “The annual NOffLA awards highlight the expertise of the independent off-licence sector, showcasing the benchmark of personal service in our industry, as well as the top-quality products offered by our highly trained, specialist members."

Earlier this year, we popped out to Martin's to try their gin-tasting classes, and we were not disappointed. 

See how we got on here. 

(Psst... Martin's Off-Licence is also on Deliveroo. Dry January is almost over. Just saying.) 

READ MORE: Dublin Dates And Venue CONFIRMED For U2's 2018 Tour

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
We All Know Someone With These Two Names - And They Can Get A Free Lunch In Dublin This Week!
We All Know Someone With These Two Names - And They Can Get A Free Lunch In Dublin This Week!
This Family-Run Off-Licence Has Just Been Crowned Best In Dublin
This Family-Run Off-Licence Has Just Been Crowned Best In Dublin
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
This Heavenly Northside Spot Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
This Heavenly Northside Spot Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
The First Ever 'Good Friday Pub Crawl' Is Happening In Dublin – Here's The Suss
The First Ever 'Good Friday Pub Crawl' Is Happening In Dublin – Here's The Suss
Dublin Café Hits Back After Michelin Asks For 'Misleading' Reference To Be Removed
Dublin Café Hits Back After Michelin Asks For 'Misleading' Reference To Be Removed
11 Stylish And Delicious Dublin Restaurants For A Weekend Treat
11 Stylish And Delicious Dublin Restaurants For A Weekend Treat
This Cutesy Tea Room In Howth Is Where You Should Head For Afternoon Tea This Weekend
This Cutesy Tea Room In Howth Is Where You Should Head For Afternoon Tea This Weekend
This Dublin Pub WILL NOT Open On Good Friday Despite Ban Being Lifted
This Dublin Pub WILL NOT Open On Good Friday Despite Ban Being Lifted
Aungier Street Is Getting A Brand New Cafe - With A Pretty Unusual Twist
Aungier Street Is Getting A Brand New Cafe - With A Pretty Unusual Twist
The 'Best Bar In The World' Could Be Opening Up In The Iconic Clery's Building
The 'Best Bar In The World' Could Be Opening Up In The Iconic Clery's Building
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
Food and Drink

Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Sponsored

10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
News

Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'
Dublin

Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin