This Family-Run Off-Licence Has Just Been Crowned Best In Dublin

This place is just collecting awards at this point!

A Fairview off-license has been named the best in Dublin at the National Off-License Association Awards which took place last week.

Martin's Off-licence, a family-run biz, was crowned Dublin Off-licence of the Year 2018 last Monday, in the awards which celebrate excellence in the independent off-licence sector.

Martin's is currently managed by Declan and Damian Martin, having been founded by their father Tom in 1978.

Delighted to pick up best off licence in Dublin award, thanks to all our suppliers and customers for their on going support , super proud. #noffla #bestindublin #Awards pic.twitter.com/xkoGxUzIjY — Martin's Off-Licence (@martinsfairview) January 22, 2018

Previously, the offy scooped Customer Service award in 2014 and Beer Specialist of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Speaking at the awards, NOffLA Chairman, Gary O’Donovan said, “The annual NOffLA awards highlight the expertise of the independent off-licence sector, showcasing the benchmark of personal service in our industry, as well as the top-quality products offered by our highly trained, specialist members."

Earlier this year, we popped out to Martin's to try their gin-tasting classes, and we were not disappointed.

See how we got on here.

(Psst... Martin's Off-Licence is also on Deliveroo. Dry January is almost over. Just saying.)

