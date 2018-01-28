Food and Drink

This Heavenly Northside Spot Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today

We've made the decision for you

Img 9065

There's a lot of choice when it comes to brunch in Dublin, and all those options can be dizzying.

So we've decided to make it a little easier for you by making an executive decision: you're going to WUFF today.

Now let us convince you.

eggs-benedict

Their brunch menu includes a full Irish with a vegetarian alternative, beer battered fish, pulled porked sandwich, a vegetable & nut tajine, and a whole lot more.

Their desserts include Belgian chocolate fondue, a Baileys & Toblerone cheesecake, and gluten-free carrot cake.

However, our favourite thing on the menu has to be their eggs Benedict, which you can see in the picture above, that comes with crispy bacon or smoked salmon. Sure you can find this on pretty much every brunch menu in the city, but the fact it's served with brioche gives it a definite edge.

That's why it's made our list of Dublin brunch dishes you need to try.

wuff-1
wuff-2
wuff-3

You'll find WUFF at 23 Benburb Street, Dublin 7.

They do brunch seven days a week – which is life-changing for those of us who sacrifice brunch while working weekends.

To see the full WUFF brunch menu, check it out below.

wuff-menu
wuff-int
wuff-ext

Happy Sunday folks. 

wuff eggs benedict this is where you're having brunch today
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

