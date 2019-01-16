Food and Drink

Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin

It's pretty chilly out there, and when it comes to dinner we're craving warm, comforting meals.

We really enjoyed our coddle investigation, so we decided to go on the hunt for Dublin's best traditional stew as well.

A bit of research turned up Arthur's Pub on Thomas Street, which has a menu full of wholesome main courses.

I arrived with a rumbling stomach, ready to be impressed, and ordered the lamb stew with carrots, celery and mash potatoes in a white broth.

When it came to my table it was piping hot, with a generous scoop of creamy mashed potatoes.

The broth was good 'n' thick and the lamb was succulent - the perfect dish to beat the autumn/winter blues!

The pub also lights a real turf fire every day and hosts live trad music sessions.

Now that's a cosy way to spend an evening.

