This Stunning Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot To Go For An Occasion Meal

A truly memorable experience

Last week marked my graduation, a day to celebrate a great achievement. I'm not going to lie though, as this was my second time to graduate, I didn't really care about the ceremony and getting my certificate, I was most looking forward to the meal afterwards.

Picking a nice spot for a meal with your family on such occasions is key. I asked around the office as I wanted somewhere really special. Mulberry Garden was recommended to me by quite a few people so it was the immediate choice. I have to say though, it was better than I had ever expected.

Mulberry Garden, located in Donnybrook and is open three nights a week, every Thursday to Saturday from 6pm. They offer a three-course set menu for €49, which changes every two weeks.

The restaurant itself is a converted cottage and everything from the food to the furniture has an Irish touch, which is really special. In my case, the cheese I had on my cheeseboard was actually sourced from my hometown in Wicklow, which added to the experience, it's just so nice to know where your food is actually coming from.

The menu itself consists of a choice between three starters followed by a choice of a meat, fish or vegetarian main course, rounded off with either dessert, coffee or cheese. Amuse-bouche is included in between courses also.

The food is presented beautifully for every course and you can tell they have really thought about what they are serving you. Every bite contains bursts of flavour that just work so well together, it's evident that they really know their stuff.

The staff were so polite and interactive, which really made us feel special and added to the entire experience of the meal. If your family is anything like mine, my dad loves when he can have banter with the waiter/waitress and tell a few dad jokes. They really gave us their time, which is always a winner in my books.

If you're looking to book a special meal, somewhere with delectable food, great service and an all-round amazing experience, I could not recommend Mulberry Garden enough.

That was my first visit there and I assure you, it will not be my last.

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

This Stunning Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot To Go For An Occasion Meal
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

