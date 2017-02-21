This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today

It may be Tuesday, and the weather miiiiight be fairly grim, but feck it. Treat. Yo. Self.

If you're lucky enough to work anywhere near the grand canal area then you may already be familiar with the beaut spot that is Annies.

A neighbourhood coffee shop that serves up brekkie, lunch and crema-liscious coffees, Annies is the kinda place that you'd expect to see in Park Slope in Brooklyn.

Stylish, bright and oh-so-tasty.

The bright open space in this gorge cafe is inspired by minimalist Danish design, right down to their simplistic take-away coffee cups printed with an 'A'.



The dishes here are absolutely glorious. From healthy salads packed with superfoods and veg, heavenly creamy broccoli soup, freshly made sambos (if you want one of these for lunch be quick - they nearly always sell out), and of course brunch classics like avocado smash and runny poached eggs that will make you wish you had a live-in chef at home.

Oh, and even the plates are SO pretty. See...

This lovely place is open from 8am to 4pm Monday-Friday, and 11am to 4pm Sat and Sunday.

The best bit? You can even order your treats to go via Whatsapp by texting your order to 087-1004864. Yep, this place is ultra chill.

