Lifestyle Food and Drink

This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today

Colourful plates of tasty food

Annies

It may be Tuesday, and the weather miiiiight be fairly grim, but feck it. Treat. Yo. Self.

If you're lucky enough to work anywhere near the grand canal area then you may already be familiar with the beaut spot that is Annies.

A neighbourhood coffee shop that serves up brekkie, lunch and crema-liscious coffees, Annies is the kinda place that you'd expect to see in Park Slope in Brooklyn. 

Stylish, bright and oh-so-tasty. 

The bright open space in this gorge cafe is inspired by minimalist Danish design, right down to their simplistic take-away coffee cups printed with an 'A'.

A post shared by Annie's (@anniesdublin) on

A post shared by Camilla (@camilla_jr) on

The dishes here are absolutely glorious. From healthy salads packed with superfoods and veg, heavenly creamy broccoli soup, freshly made sambos (if you want one of these for lunch be quick - they nearly always sell out), and of course brunch classics like avocado smash and runny poached eggs that will make you wish you had a live-in chef at home.

Oh, and even the plates are SO pretty. See...

This lovely place is open from 8am to 4pm Monday-Friday, and 11am to 4pm Sat and Sunday.

The best bit? You can even order your treats to go via Whatsapp by texting your order to 087-1004864. Yep, this place is ultra chill.

Header image: Wandering to Wellness instagram

READ NEXT: It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

lunch dublin brunch dublin Cafe
Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
The Whopper Arnotts Warehouse Sale Is Back This Weekend With Up To 70% Off
The Whopper Arnotts Warehouse Sale Is Back This Weekend With Up To 70% Off
This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today
This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
PIC: A House Is Up For Sale In Glasnevin For €29,500 - But Is It ACTUALLY A House?
PIC: A House Is Up For Sale In Glasnevin For €29,500 - But Is It ACTUALLY A House?
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month
That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
The Foolproof Guide To Getting Fit In Dublin Without Absolutely Dying
The Foolproof Guide To Getting Fit In Dublin Without Absolutely Dying
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today
Lifestyle

This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today
It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings
Food and Drink

It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
Feature

15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday
News

Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin