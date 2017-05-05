This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot

Millennium Walkway might not be the first place that springs to mind when you're picturing where to head for a bite to eat, but one trip to Bread & Bones will change that.

An Asian street food restaurant, it's a super chilled out spot with steamed bao buns, loaded fries and dumplings. Serving up authentic Asian grub with a Dublin twist, it's fast food done seriously well.

It's Bladerunner-y stylish, with Manga art on the walls, and wooden pallets

A post shared by Bread & Bones (@breadandbones) on May 5, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

I dropped by for an early lunch, and within 30 minutes the place was absolutely jammers - always a nice sign. There's a set lunch for a bargain €8.50, with choices including pork belly sandwich, fried squid or burgers with fries.

I wanted to try out some of their well-known specialties (Kimchi Fries helloooo), so opted for the main menu. Divided into Starters, Buns, Burgers, Mains and Sides, it's a real ease to mix 'n' match dishes from each section.

Pork and Prawn Dumplings and Salt and Pepper Squid for starters... (and Prosecco, 'cos obvs)

Crispy little dumplings with a tangy dipping sauce and salt and pepper fried squid rings were the perfect choices to start. Bursting with flavour but not too heavy, we gobbled these down in minutes.

And the Pork Belly Bao, Monster Kimchi Fries and Grilled Greens for the main event

Not many places in town do Bao - a type of steamed bun filled with a variety of toppings - so I was eager to try Bread & Bones' version. Stuffed with crackling pork belly, peanuts, scallions and teriyaki, this was SO good.

The bun was doughy and soft, and the pork adding a droolworthy crunch. The only slight mishap was an over sprinkling of peanuts as they made it quite dry, but hey, still delish.

Monster Kimchi Fries are the kind of food you dream of when you're hungover, yet still manages to be unreal when eaten sober. Basically, it's perfection. Fries loaded with kimchi, fillet steak, pulled pork and a fried egg. Only true beasts will finish this.

Grilled greens were a welcome crunchy li'l side dish, chargrilled with herbs and (maybe?) soya sauce. We got these purely to convince ourselves that we had made a "healthy" choice. It worked.

Too stuffed for dessert, it's now my mission to come back for their deep fried ice-cream bao. I've been creeping it on Instagram (yes, I stalk food, shoot me), and it looks SOOOOOO YUM.

Who would be able to resist this?

A post shared by Bread & Bones (@breadandbones) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Super friendly staff makes it feel in a sort of way as if you've just so happened to call into a group of mate's house for food, and the tunes were buzzin' too.

Not feeling like strolling all the way to Capel Street for some solid Asian cuisine? Bread & Bones will be your new go-to place.

Just please, don't leave without getting the ice-cream bao.